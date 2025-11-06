Johnson (back) was estimated to be a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Johnson popped up on the injury report with a back issue at the team's first practice of the week. Considering he was estimated to be able to participate in any capacity, the injury is likely of the minor variety. The cornerback will have two more shots at logging a full practice prior to Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.