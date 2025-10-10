Cardinals' Will Johnson: Good to go against Indianapolis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (groin) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Johnson was a full participant in Friday's practice, which was enough to clear to him to play in Sunday's road tilt. He played through the injury during the Cardinals' Week 5 loss to the Titans, when he played 55 defensive snaps and logged three solo tackles.
