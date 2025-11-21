Cardinals' Will Johnson: Limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (back) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The cornerback did return to the field after missing Wednesday's session and the last two games. Johnson now appears to have a chance to suit up in Sunday's game against the Jaguars. He's played on at least 60 percent of the defensive snaps in all six games he's played in this season.
