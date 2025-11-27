Johnson (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The rookie second-rounder has missed the Cardinals' last three games due to a back injury. He was able to return to practice during Week 12 prep, and he'll have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Fellow rookie Denzel Burke has started at outside cornerback in Johnson's absence.