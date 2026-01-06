Cardinals' Will Johnson: MRI comes back clean
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson's (knee) MRI came back negative Monday, and he's healthy headed into the offseason, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Johnson had to leave Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rams with a knee injury, but he's avoided anything notable injury-wise and should have a normal offseason. The second-round rookie appeared in 12 regular-season games for Arizona, making 10 starts, and wrapped up his 2025 campaign with 37 tackles (27 solo), 10 pass breakups and one forced fumble. He should return as a starting cornerback in 2026.
More News
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Won't return due to knee injury•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Green light to play Week 17•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Tagged as questionable Week 17•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Pops up on injury report•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Good to go•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Limited to open week•