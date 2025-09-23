default-cbs-image
Johnson (groin) was estimated to have not practiced Monday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arizona didn't log an actual practice, but they released an estimated report with a quick turnaround for a Week 4 divisional showdown with Seattle. Johnson missed Week 3 with a groin injury, so his lack of participation Monday isn't a great sign for his availability.

