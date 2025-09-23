Cardinals' Will Johnson: No practice to begin week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (groin) was estimated to have not practiced Monday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Arizona didn't log an actual practice, but they released an estimated report with a quick turnaround for a Week 4 divisional showdown with Seattle. Johnson missed Week 3 with a groin injury, so his lack of participation Monday isn't a great sign for his availability.
More News
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Not playing Sunday, as expected•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Likely to miss Week 3•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Suffers groin injury•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Inks his rookie deal•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Expected to be ready for camp•