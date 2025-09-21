default-cbs-image
Johnson (groin) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 game against San Francisco.

Johnson hurt his groin last Sunday versus Carolina and didn't practice at all this week. He was deemed doubtful heading into the weekend, so it's no surprise that he's been ruled out for Sunday. Denzel Burke could be asked to step in as a starter in the secondary in Johnson's stead.

