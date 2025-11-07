Johnson (back) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The rookie corner from Michigan downgraded from a limited practice estimation Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday, so it's no surprise that he won't play in Week 10. Johnson has had an impressive start to his NFL career, recording 19 total tackles and six passes defended across six contests. Now that he's set to miss his third game this season Sunday, expect Elijah Jones to start at boundary corner.