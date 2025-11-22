Johnson (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Johnson ended the week with back-to-back limited practices, giving him a chance to return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a back injury. The rookie second-rounder's return would likely mean that fellow first-year corner Denzel Burke would revert to a rotational role in the secondary, though the latter could still see an increased snap count on defense if Garrett Williams (ankle) is unable to play in Week 12. Prior to his injury, Johnson posted 19 tackles (14 solo), six pass defenses and one forced fumble across six regular-season games.