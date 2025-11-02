Cardinals' Will Johnson: Questionable to face Cowboys
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys.
Johnson was a limited participant in Friday's practice after playing through his groin injury before the Week 8 bye. Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic said head coach Jonathan Gannon made it sound as if Johnson had a good chance to play Monday.
