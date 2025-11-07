default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Johnson (back) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The cornerback was estimated to be a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough. Johnson is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. The starter has played on a majority of the defensive snaps in every game he's suited up for this season, though he did miss two early on with a groin injury.

More News