Cardinals' Will Johnson: Sits out of practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (back) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The cornerback was estimated to be a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough. Johnson is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. The starter has played on a majority of the defensive snaps in every game he's suited up for this season, though he did miss two early on with a groin injury.
