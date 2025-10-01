Cardinals' Will Johnson: Starts week with limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Johnson has missed the Cardinals' past two contests, but a limited start to the practice week would seem to put the rookie cornerback in position to return this Sunday against the Titans. Kei'Trel Clark has been filling in at cornerback during Johnson's absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Won't play Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Unlikely to play in Week 4•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: No practice to begin week•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Not playing Sunday, as expected•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Likely to miss Week 3•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Sits out practice Wednesday•