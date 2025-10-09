default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Johnson (groin) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson played through the groin injury in Week 5 versus the Titans, but it still appears to be hampering him as Arizona begins a new week of practice. He'll get two more opportunities to practice in full before the Cardinals release their final practice report of the week Friday.

More News