Cardinals' Will Johnson: Still nursing groin issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (groin) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Johnson played through the groin injury in Week 5 versus the Titans, but it still appears to be hampering him as Arizona begins a new week of practice. He'll get two more opportunities to practice in full before the Cardinals release their final practice report of the week Friday.
