Johnson (back) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson has missed the Cardinals' last two games due to a back injury, which has also prevented him from participating in practice. He has two more chances to practice in at least a limited capacity this week, and doing so would give him a chance to play against the Jaguars on Sunday. Rookie fifth-rounder Denzel Burke has stepped into a more prominent role in the secondary in Johnson's absence.