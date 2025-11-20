default-cbs-image
Johnson (back) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson has missed the Cardinals' last two games due to a back injury, which has also prevented him from participating in practice. He has two more chances to practice in at least a limited capacity this week, and doing so would give him a chance to play against the Jaguars on Sunday. Rookie fifth-rounder Denzel Burke has stepped into a more prominent role in the secondary in Johnson's absence.

