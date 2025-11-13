Cardinals' Will Johnson: Still sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (back) was estimated to have not practiced Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Johnson was sidelined for Week 10 with the same injury. It's not a good sign that he couldn't return to practice in any capacity to begin a new week, though he still has two days to improve his outlook for a Week 11 matchup against the 49ers.
