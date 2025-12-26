Johnson (thumb/chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Johnson was listed as a limited participant in all three practices due to chest and thumb injuries, and his status for Sunday's game may not be officially known until the Cardinals announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If the rookie second-rounder is ruled out, then Darren Hall or fellow rookie Denzel Burke would be slated to start in Johnson's stead.