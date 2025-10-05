Johnson (groin) is likely to play against the Titans on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The second-round rookie missed the Cardinals' last two games due to a groin injury that he suffered against the Panthers in Week 2. Johnson was able to practice in a limited capacity this past week, but he appears to be on track to play in Sunday's home game against Tennessee. His return would be timely, give that the Cardinals could be without fellow cornerbacks Max Melton (hamstring) and Denzel Burke (knee).