Cardinals' Will Johnson: Unlikely to play in Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (groin) is doubtful to play in Thursday's contest against the Seahawks, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Johnson appears to be set to miss a second game in a row with the groin injury he suffered against the Panthers in Week 2. In his absence, Denzel Burke stands to see an increase in workload again versus Seattle.
