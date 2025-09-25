default-cbs-image
Johnson (groin) is doubtful to play in Thursday's contest against the Seahawks, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Johnson appears to be set to miss a second game in a row with the groin injury he suffered against the Panthers in Week 2. In his absence, Denzel Burke stands to see an increase in workload again versus Seattle.

