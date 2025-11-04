Johnson (groin) is active for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The rookie second-rounder missed two games earlier in the season due to a groin injury, but he was able to play through the issue in the two contests prior to the Week 8 bye. The injury limited Johnson's practice participation Friday and Saturday, but he has been cleared to suit up Week 9 after going through pregame warmups.