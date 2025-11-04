Cardinals' Will Johnson: Will play Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (groin) is active for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The rookie second-rounder missed two games earlier in the season due to a groin injury, but he was able to play through the issue in the two contests prior to the Week 8 bye. The injury limited Johnson's practice participation Friday and Saturday, but he has been cleared to suit up Week 9 after going through pregame warmups.
More News
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Questionable to face Cowboys•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Good to go against Indianapolis•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Still nursing groin issue•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Trending toward Week 5 return•
-
Cardinals' Will Johnson: Draws questionable tag for Week 5•