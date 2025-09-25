Johnson (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson will miss a second consecutive game due to a groin injury that he suffered during the Cardinals' Week 2 win over the Panthers. Kei'Trel Clark should continue to see additional work in the Cardinals' secondary for as long as Johnson is sidelined. Johnson's next opportunity to play is Week 5 against the Titans on Sunday, Oct. 5.