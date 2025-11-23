Johnson (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson gave himself a chance to play in Week 12 after ending the week with back-to-back limited practices, but his back injury is severe enough for him to miss a third consecutive game. Fellow rookie Denzel Burke should remain as the second starting outside corner opposite Max Melton in Johnson's absence. Johnson's next opportunity to play is Week 13 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 30.