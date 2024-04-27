The Cardinals selected Thomas in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 138th overall.

Thomas was a top recruit and ultimately landed with Clemson, where he impressively found the field regularly as a freshman. However, he had sporadic production from there due to injury and a serious bout with COVID-19, which explains his dip into the later rounds of the draft. Thomas will head into the pros with a wide range of outcomes, but he could become part of the Cardinals' rotation along the defensive line behind the likes of Zaven Collins and BJ Ojulari.