Weaver (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Weaver maintained his activity level from Wednesday's walkthrough, but he now has just one more chance to get back to full this week, or else he'll be at risk of entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game versus the Falcons. With Marvin Harrison also being limited this week after missing the last two contests due to a heel injury, Michael Wilson and Jalen Brooks are the only healthy wide receivers on Arizona's active roster at the moment.