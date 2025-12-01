Weaver failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Weaver went without a catch for the fifth time this season in the Cardinals' Week 13 loss. However, he still played 30 offensive snaps, which was the third-most amongst Arizona wideouts Sunday. Weaver has caught just three of eight targets for 24 yards in seven appearances this season, and he'll likely remain a minimal portion of the Cardinals' offense in the Week 14 matchup against the Rams.