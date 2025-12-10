Weaver (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Both Weaver and Marvin Harrison (heel) sat out drills to begin Week 14 prep, meaning Michael Wilson and Andre Baccellia are the only healthy wide receivers on the Cardinals' active roster at the moment. The team elevated Jalen Brooks and Trent Sherfield from the practice squad for this past Sunday's game against the Rams, and similar transactions likely will come to pass if one or both of Harrison and Weaver are sidelined again Sunday at Houston. Ultimately, Weaver likely will need to practice Thursday and/or Friday in order to have a chance to suit up this weekend.