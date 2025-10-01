Weaver played 14 of the Cardinals' 67 snaps on offense and failed to corral his lone target in Thursday's 23-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Active for just the second time all season, Weaver served as the Cardinals' No. 4 wideout while Zay Jones (concussion) was sidelined. The 24-year-old is in the midst of his second season in Arizona but has yet to record his first NFL reception. If Jones is able to clear concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Weaver could find himself back on the Cardinals' inactive list.