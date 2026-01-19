Weaver compiled seven catches (on 13 targets) for 67 yards and two kick returns for 51 yards in 10 regular-season contests in 2025.

Prior to Week 11, Weaver earned a scant 22 offensive snaps in four appearances, but in the six games in which he was available after that point, his weekly snap shares ranged from 44 to 78 percent. He played second fiddle, at best, in the receiving corps behind Michael Wilson, who emerged as the Cardinals' No. 1 WR in the second half of the campaign while Marvin Harrison battled first a heel injury and then a foot issue, but Weaver made only minimal marks in box scores. A 2024 undrafted free agent, he heads into the offseason as one of seven wide receivers under contract for Arizona, but considering two of those are Wilson and Harrison, Weaver doesn't have much upward mobility in this offense.