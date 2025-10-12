Cardinals' Xavier Weaver: Healthy scratch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Weaver (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Colts, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.
Weaver served as the Cardinals' No. 4 wideout in Week 4 against the Seahawks, before ultimately being inactive in Week 5 against the Titans. The 24-year-old is once again inactive for Sunday's matchup.
