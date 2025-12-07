Weaver (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Rams.

In a receiving corps that already was trending toward being without Marvin Harrison (heel) and Greg Dortch (chest) in Week 14, Weaver showed up on Thursday's injury report as limited due to a hamstring issue and then wasn't able to practice at all Friday, leaving him questionable for Sunday's game. Adam Schefter of ESPN then reported Saturday evening that Weaver wasn't in line to play this weekend, which now has come to pass. With Harrison also inactive and Dortch placed on injured reserve Saturday, the Cardinals will be rolling with Trent Sherfield, Andre Baccellia and Jalen Brooks at wide receiver behind clear-cut No. 1 option Michael Wilson.