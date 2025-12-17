default-cbs-image
Weaver (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Both Weaver and Marvin Harrison (heel) returned to the practice field Wednesday, but both players have some work to do to prove their respective levels of health ahead of Sunday's game versus the Falcons. Currently, Michael Wilson and Jalen Brooks are the only healthy wide receivers on Arizona's active roster.

