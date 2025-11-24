Weaver caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jaguars.

With Marvin Harrison (appendix) sidelined for the second consecutive game Sunday, the second-year pro from Colorado operated as Arizona's No. 3 wideout. However, that increased role didn't lead to production, as Weaver tallied the sixth-most receiving yards on the Cardinals in the Week 12 loss. The 25-year-old has now appeared in six games and caught three of seven targets for 24 yards across 130 offensive snaps. He's likely to continue playing a depth role in the receiving corps in the Week 13 matchup against the Buccaneers.