Weaver, who is officially questionable to suit up against the Rams on Sunday due to a hamstring issue, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cardinals No. 1 wideout Marvin Harrison (calf) and depth wideout Greg Dortch (chest, IR) have already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup, so Weaver could have a big role if he's able to suit up. However, he's not trending in the direction of being able to do so after logging an FP/LP/DNP practice progression during the week. Needless to say, Arizona's wide-receiver corps is going to be severely depleted, especially if Weaver is indeed inactive. Michael Wilson should get all the targets he can handle, while the team's other WR options will include Andre Baccellia along with practice-squad elevations Trent Sherfield and Jalen Brooks.