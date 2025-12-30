Weaver recorded two catches (on three targets) for 24 yards during Sunday's 37-14 defeat at Cincinnati.

Weaver ranked second among Cardinals wide receivers in snap share (67 percent) behind Michael Wilson (86 percent), which was somewhat aided by Marvin Harrison's (33 percent) early exit in the fourth quarter after he suffered what eventually was called a foot injury (as opposed to his lingering heel issue). The workload was Weaver's third highest of the campaign, and the second-year pro actually set a career high in receiving yards Sunday. Even if Harrison is inhibited or sidelined Week 18 at the Rams, Weaver is an unlikely candidate to produce in that contest considering Wilson and TE Trey McBride have been absorbing most of the targets down the stretch of the current campaign.