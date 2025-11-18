Weaver caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 41-22 loss to the 49ers.

Weaver returned to action in Week 11 after missing Week 10 due to an ankle injury. In his return, the second-year wideout recorded his first two receptions of the season and played 72 percent of Arizona's offensive snap, by far his highest snap share of the 2025 campaign. Weaver's increased usage coincided with teammate Marvin Harrison missing the contest due to appendicitis and quarterback Jacoby Brissett attempting 57 passes against San Francisco. Weaver should remain far off the fantasy radar in Week 12 when the Cardinals host the Jaguars.