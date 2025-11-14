Weaver (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

An ankle injury prevented Weaver from playing against the Seahawks in Week 10, but his full practice participation Thursday puts him on track to play in Sunday's NFC West tilt against the 49ers. Weaver has appeared in just four regular-season games and has seen limited snaps on offense and special teams, but he could see more work as a wideout in Week 11 due to the absence of Marvin Harrison (appendix).