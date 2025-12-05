Weaver (hamstring) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals added Weaver to the injury report mid-week, listing him as a limited participant Thursday. An absence Friday supports the notion that Weaver was injured during Thursday's session, leaving him uncertain to play ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. With Marvin Harrison (calf) and Greg Dortch (chest) already ruled out, the Cardinals will need help from the practice squad behind Michael Wilson and Andre Baccellia.