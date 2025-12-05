Cardinals' Xavier Weaver: Questionable after DNP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Weaver (hamstring) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The Cardinals added Weaver to the injury report mid-week, listing him as a limited participant Thursday. An absence Friday supports the notion that Weaver was injured during Thursday's session, leaving him uncertain to play ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. With Marvin Harrison (calf) and Greg Dortch (chest) already ruled out, the Cardinals will need help from the practice squad behind Michael Wilson and Andre Baccellia.
