Weaver (ankle) was estimated to have logged a limited practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Weaver missed Arizona's Week 10 loss to the Seahawks with the same ankle issue. He practiced in limited fashion throughout the week, so it's unclear how much progress he has made. The Cardinals' receiving corps is beat up, as Marvin Harrison (appendectomy) has already been ruled out and both Zay Jones (Achilles) and Simi Fehoko (ankle) were placed on injured reserve this week.