Weaver (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Weaver has missed the last two contests due to a hamstring injury, but his return to action coincides with Marvin Harrison's (heel), meaning the former likely will remain a tertiary player in the Cardinals' passing game in Week 16. Fellow WRs Michael Wilson, Jalen Brooks and Steven Sims also are available to the offense.