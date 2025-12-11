Weaver (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Weaver hasn't practiced since last Thursday, when he initially popped up as limited due to a hamstring injury. He, along with top WR Marvin Harrison (heel), hasn't been able to mix into drills so far this week, seemingly putting both players on the outside looking in to play Sunday at Houston. Currently, Michael Wilson and Andre Baccellia are the only healthy options at the position on the Cardinals' active roster, while Jalen Brooks, Trent Sherfield, Tejhaun Palmer, Bryson Green and Steven Sims are possible practice-squad elevations for Week 15 action.