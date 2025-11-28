Weaver (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Weaver logged a pair of limited sessions earlier in the week, which was capped off with a full session Friday that confirms his availability for Sunday's contest. The wide receiver earned 73 percent and 68 percent offensive snap shares the last two weeks in the absence of Marvin Harrison (appendix). With Harrison questionable for Sunday's matchup, if he is unable to go Weaver is in line to continue being utilized at a high rate by the Cardinals' offense.