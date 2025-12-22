Weaver caught both of his targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons.

The Colorado product had missed the Cardinals' two games due to a hamstring injury, but he returned and tallied the fourth-most receiving yards on the team during Sunday's loss. Weaver has appeared in eight games this season, catching five of 10 targets for 43 yards. He's expected to remain a depth option in Arizona's receiving corps in the Week 17 matchup against the Bengals.