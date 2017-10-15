Play

Williams sustained a knee injury against the Buccaneers on Sunday and is questionable to return, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Cardinals defensive line was already short on depth with backup defensive ends Olsen Pierre (ankle) and Robert Nkemdiche (calf) both inactive Sunday. If Williams is unable to return, nose tackle Rodney Gunter would be the only reserve defensive lineman available for Arizona.

