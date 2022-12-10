Allen has been added to the Cardinals' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Patriots due to an illness, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Allen missed Saturday's practice as a result of he illness. His status Monday will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to kickoff. His backup, Jonathan Ledbetter (back) is also listed as questionable.
