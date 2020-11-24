Allen (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, opening the 21-day window for him to be activated, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Allen has missed the requisite amount of time on injured reserve and is eligible to return as soon as Sunday's game against the Patriots. The Cardinals could sorely use Allen back in the lineup, as defensive ends Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Leki Fotu (ankle) have both gone to IR in the past two weeks. Allen should be an immediate starter once he returns to action.