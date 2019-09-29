Allen won't return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a shoulder injury, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how the rookie picked up the injury, but as evidenced by this news, it will cost him the rest of Week 4. With Allen sidelined, look for Clinton McDonald and Johnathan Bullard to see an increase in reps for the remainder of the game. It's likely that the team provides an update on Allen's status following the game or in the coming days.