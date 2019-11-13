Play

The Cardinals placed Allen (neck) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Allen has sat out six straight games, and the Cardinals chose to shut down their rookie third-rounder for the remainder of the year. The defensive end finished his rookie campaign with eight tackles (six solo) and no sacks. The Cardinals will roll with Jonathan Bullard, Rodney Gunter and Michael Dogbe at defensive end for now.

