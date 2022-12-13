Allen has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Patriots with a hand injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Allen logged three tackles, including 1.5 sacks, before sustaining a hand injury in the second half. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, the 25-year-old was seen in street clothes with a cast on his left hand after returning from the locker room in the second half, according to Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com. Allen logged career highs sacks (4.5) and passes defended (seven) to go along with 45 tackles over the first 12 games of the season. in his absence, Jonathan Ledbetter will serve as the Cardinals' only available defensive end opposite J.J. Watt.