Allen (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

This will be Allen's fourth straight missed game, and the rookie still hasn't returned to practice. Jonathan Bullard is the primary beneficiary of Allen's absence, but Clinton McDonald figures to continue slotting in as well.

