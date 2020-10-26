Allen limped off the field and into the medical tent after sustaining a leg injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Urban adds that trainers were looking at Allen's ankle or knee following a non-contact injury. Allen's return should be considered questionable at this time, and Leki Fotu will likely slide into his spot at defensive end. Allen's injury has been clarified as an ankle injury and he's officially questionable to return.