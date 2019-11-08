Cardinals' Zach Allen: Out for Week 10
Allen (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Allen was unable to practice in any capacity this week, indicating that he may still be a ways away from playing. Jonathan Bullard figures to continue seeing an increased role until Allen is able to return to game action.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 injury report: Stars in doubt
Six teams on bye. Injuries racking up at running back and receiver. Quarterbacks in varying...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...