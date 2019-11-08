Play

Allen (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Allen was unable to practice in any capacity this week, indicating that he may still be a ways away from playing. Jonathan Bullard figures to continue seeing an increased role until Allen is able to return to game action.

